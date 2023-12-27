Former Federal Minister For Interior Faisal Saleh Hayat-joins PML-N
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 06:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Former Federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Hayat has joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after quitting his party.
According to private news channels, Hayat made the official announcement of joining the PML-N after meeting with the party’s president Shehbaz Sharif in Jhang on Wednesday.
It may be mentioned that in 2002, Faisal was elected MNA on a PPP ticket. He served as federal minister in various ministries, including Commerce, Environment, Housing and Works, Interior and Kashmir Affairs.