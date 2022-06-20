UrduPoint.com

Former PM Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's Birth Anniversary To Celebrate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Former PM Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's birth anniversary to celebrate

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The 69 Birth Anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Slain Chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be celebrated in a respectable and befitting manner on June 21.

Glowing tributes would be paid to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, also known as Shaheed Rani, for her services to the nation and the country.

Various wings of the PPP would hold functions across the country to mark the day.

PPP workers had arranged functions in all big and small cities of the country where main as well as local leadership would address and discuss the life and political vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Cakes would be cut at the end of the functions to mark the birthday of the PPP founder.

On June 21, 2022, the eve of 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed BB, in the morning the Qur'ran Khuwani will be held and the Dua will also be offered for the departed souls of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other martyrs at Garhi Khuda Bukhsh Bhutto.

The leaders and workers of PPP would visit Garhi Khuda Bukhsh Bhutto and offered Fateha and placed floral wreaths at the grave of Shaheed Mohtarama, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and others.

Lungar (free food) will also be distributed among the poor and needy people who will come and to pay rich tributes to their martyrs Leaders on the occasion.

PPP Larkana District had organized a big public gathering to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of former PM, at Shaheed BB Stadium in Larkana City, in the evening.

The Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Federal Ministers, Provincial Ministers and prominent Party leaders would address the gathering.

Besides, Senators, MNAs and MPAs, party leaders and workers and others would attend the function.

On the occasion Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others would also cut a cake of 69th Pounds at Shaheed BB Stadium Larkana.

In the birthday function party workers and leaders would pay rich tributes to the Former PM, Slain Chairperson of PPP Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

