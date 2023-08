Former SP Traffic of Hyderabad Mukhtiar Solangi assumes acting charge of SSP Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Former SP Traffic of Hyderabad Mukhtiar Solangi assumed the charge of acting SSP of the city.

According to a notification issued on Monday by the IGP Sindh, Solangi would head the district police until SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai returned from his leave on August 26.