Four Govt Officials Killed In DI Khan Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 06:46 PM

At least four government officials were killed when unidentified men opened fire on their vehicle at Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) At least four government officials were killed when unidentified men opened fire on their vehicle at Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

According to police, a minor girl, a passerby, also fell victim to the shooting.

It added that the customs officials were on duty when they were attacked in the city’s Daraban area, a private news channel reported.

