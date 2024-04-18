Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident

At least four government officials were killed when unidentified men opened fire on their vehicle at Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) At least four government officials were killed when unidentified men opened fire on their vehicle at Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

According to police, a minor girl, a passerby, also fell victim to the shooting.

It added that the customs officials were on duty when they were attacked in the city’s Daraban area, a private news channel reported.