Four held for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested four people for pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and tampering with meters.

Sub Division Officer (SDO) WAPDA along with police raided at different areas of Sialkot district and arrested Naseer, Afzal, Pervaiz and Mouzzam red handed while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Cases have been registered against the accused.