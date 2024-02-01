Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Taxila police on Thursday detained four kite dealers and retrieved over 300 kites from their hands in five separate efforts during a raid on kite vendors, inside the confines of Taxila Police station

A police spokesman stated that Taxila Police conducted a crackdown on kite dealers throughout the town in an attempt to stop the sale of kites for the impending Basant celebration.

200 kites were retrieved from Abdul Rahim, 200 from Haroon, 100 from Basit, and 70 from Atif. Taxila Police filed separate cases against the accused during the operation.

APP/ajq/378