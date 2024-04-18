Four Held With Narcotics, Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 06:12 PM
Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four accused from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four accused from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.
In a crackdown against criminals, the police raided at various localities and arrested
Arslan ,Asif, Rizwan and Mohsin and recovered 2.
4 kg hashish, 515 gram Opium,
20 liters liquor and 2 pistols of 30 bore from them.
Further investigation was underway.
