Four held with narcotics, weapons

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four accused from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four accused from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police raided at various localities and arrested

Arslan ,Asif, Rizwan and Mohsin and recovered 2.

4 kg hashish, 515 gram Opium,

20 liters liquor and 2 pistols of 30 bore from them.

Further investigation was underway.