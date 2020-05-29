UrduPoint.com
Four Hurt In Two Firing Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Four hurt in two firing incidents

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Atleast four persons including a woman sustained injuries due to two firing incidents.

According to police sources, a proclaimed offender Billu Baryar opened fire at Excise & Taxation officer Makhdoom Qasim's residence at Daira Deen Panah in which his son Makhdoom Shahbaz sustained bullet injuries. The armed outlaw managed to escape from there.

In another incident, the PO Billu also opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek Insaf worker Shoaib Thaeem's residence in which the mother of Shoaib and his two brothers sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, MPA Ashraf Khan Rind reached hospital to enquire about the health of the injured. He directed the police officials to take strict action against the culprits.

Police registered two separate firing cases and started search of the accused.

APP /shn-sak1125 hrs

