Four Injured As Roof Of A House Caves In At Mattani Area

Published July 26, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Four injured as roof of a house caves in at Mattani area

Four persons of a family received injuries as room of their home caved in burying them all under the debris at Mattani area on the outskirts of Peshawar on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Four persons of a family received injuries as room of their home caved in burying them all under the debris at Mattani area on the outskirts of Peshawar on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident happened at Gul Zar Chowk of Matani area when ceiling of a house suddenly collapsed, burying the inmates.

On receiving emergency call, Rescue 1122 rushed its team along with ambulance to the site for rescue operation.

The injured who were identified as Irfan (26), Adnan (32), Inam (24) and Hamid (26) were rushed to hospital for treatment.

