Four involved in murder of cops killed in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police on Sunday claimed that four terrorists involved in targeted killing of policemen were killed in the firing of their own accomplices.

According to a spokesman for the CTD, accused Faizan was arrested a few days ago, and was taken to Karol jungle for recovery of weapons.

The CTD police recovered two pistols and two hand-grenades from the area. The officials said when they were returning along with the terrorist after recovering weapons, his six accomplices attacked them.

As a result, the under-custody terrorist and his three accomplices were killed by firing of their own accomplices. During the encounter, two assailants escaped.

According to the CTD, Faizan and his accomplices belonged to a banned organisation.