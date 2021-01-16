Four killed, two injured in road accident

At least four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred at M-IV, Motorway, Gojra

GOJRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :At least four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred at M-IV, Motorway, Gojra.

According to Rescue sources, four people died due to traffic accident that held between a car and trailer on M-IV.

The police rushed to the site for shifting the bodies including woman and children to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

Investigations are underway.