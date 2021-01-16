UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:59 PM

Four killed, two injured in road accident

At least four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred at M-IV, Motorway, Gojra

GOJRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :At least four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred at M-IV, Motorway, Gojra.

According to Rescue sources, four people died due to traffic accident that held between a car and trailer on M-IV.

The police rushed to the site for shifting the bodies including woman and children to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

Investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Accident Police Motorway Car Died Traffic Gojra SITE Women

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

16 minutes ago

US rejects Mexico's claim of fabricated drug evide ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel's party picks her ally as next leader

2 minutes ago

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior M ..

15 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive continues in city

15 minutes ago

None of PDM claims turned into reality: Dr Firdous ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.