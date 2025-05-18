Open Menu

Four Murder Accused Arrested

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2025 | 08:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Bhera Police Post Chak Mubarak, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bhera, apprehended four accused wanted in a murder case and recovered illegal weapons as well.

According to the Sargodha Police spokesperson, the arrested suspects were identified as Asif, Arshad, Ajmal, and Bashir. The police also recovered illegal firearms allegedly used in the crime during the raid.

Formal legal proceedings were initiated against the suspects.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, said that the crackdown against criminal elements in the district would continue without pause. “Protecting the lives and property of citizens is our top priority,” he affirmed.

Commending the swift and effective action, the DPO congratulated SHO Bhera, In-charge Police Post Chak Mubarak Talha Raees, and their team for the successful operation.

