Business Community Hails Approval Of Trade Organization Amendment Bill 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 08:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The business community has hailed the passage of the Trade Organisation Amendment Bill 2025, which was presented in the National Assembly by PPP MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gillani.

The newly approved bill extends the tenure of office-bearers of all trade organizations — including Chambers of Commerce and Industry and various trade associations — to two years. The development was being widely welcomed by the business community, as it eliminated prolonged uncertainty and paves the way for consistent leadership within trade institutions.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, expressed satisfaction over the bill’s approval. He further expressed hope that the bill would soon gain Senate approval as well, enabling trade organizations across Pakistan to operate more effectively.

Mian Bakhtawar stated, “The implementation of the amendment will improve the national economy and allow the business community to contribute to the country's development with greater confidence. Such government measures were essential for strengthening the business environment and restoring investor confidence.”

Members of the MCCI noted that the bill would help ensure stable leadership — a key component in promoting economic growth.

Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh paid tribute to Syed Ali Qasim Gillani for his efforts, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

