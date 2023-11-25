Four passengers killed, 2 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Four passengers were killed and 2 injured in a road accident between a car and a trawler in Fateh Jang Tehsil of Attock on Saturday.

According to the rescue, a car going from Rawalpindi on CPEC and hit a long vehicle trawler from behind, as a result of which 4 passengers in the car died on the spot while 2, including a child, were injured.

On receiving the information, rescue 1122 ambulances were immediately dispatched.

They reached the spot and the rescue personnel shifted the dead bodies and the injured to THQ Hospital Fateh Jang.

The deceased include 3 men and 1 woman they have been identified as 26-year-old wife Khabib, 23-year-old Ehtisham Al-Hasan son of Zainab Din, 44-year-old Safwan son of Zainab Din, 30-year-old Muhammad Kashif son of Zainab Din while among the injured are Muhammad Arif son of Khabib, 34-year-old Rashid Minhas son of Zainab Din.

All the passengers belong to Pandigheb.

The accident was so severe that the rescue personnel cut the car and pulled out the bodies and the injured.

Motorway police personnel were also present on this occasion.