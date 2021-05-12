FPCCI, APRA urges govt for re-opening of Dine-in with SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and All Pakistan Restaurants Association (APRA) urged the government to allow dine-in at the restaurants.

Such views were expressed by representatives of FPCCI and APRA while holding press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that the restaurant industry is in dire need of government support and facilitation as it is severely affected after its operations were shut due to COVID-19.

The sales and revenues have been almost wiped out.

Chairman APRA, Babar Nehal sadi maintained that corona-virus was not spread by restaurants as this industry was not allowed to operate for two months with only 50% seating capacity.

He said that under current circumstances, the restaurant industry has reached to a point where it can not survive.

Another representative of FPCCI, Waqas Azeem said that the government has not yet provided any relief or support to the industry; instead there are widespread reports that various departments are allegedly extorting money through bribes from restaurants in the name of enforcing SOPs – which is proving to be a double whammy.

Maggo urged that input and feedback should be taken from the restaurant industry players and stakeholders through a consultative process before announcing and enforcing any restriction.

They also told that Sindh government issued special notification for restaurants for clarifying and allowing Take Away and car Dine 24 hours.