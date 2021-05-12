UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI, APRA Urges Govt For Re-opening Of Dine-in With SOPs

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

FPCCI, APRA urges govt for re-opening of Dine-in with SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and All Pakistan Restaurants Association (APRA) urged the government to allow dine-in at the restaurants.

Such views were expressed by representatives of FPCCI and APRA while holding press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that the restaurant industry is in dire need of government support and facilitation as it is severely affected after its operations were shut due to COVID-19.

The sales and revenues have been almost wiped out.

Chairman APRA, Babar Nehal sadi maintained that corona-virus was not spread by restaurants as this industry was not allowed to operate for two months with only 50% seating capacity.

He said that under current circumstances, the restaurant industry has reached to a point where it can not survive.

Another representative of FPCCI, Waqas Azeem said that the government has not yet provided any relief or support to the industry; instead there are widespread reports that various departments are allegedly extorting money through bribes from restaurants in the name of enforcing SOPs – which is proving to be a double whammy.

Maggo urged that input and feedback should be taken from the restaurant industry players and stakeholders through a consultative process before announcing and enforcing any restriction.

They also told that Sindh government issued special notification for restaurants for clarifying and allowing Take Away and car Dine 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Car Money All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

39 minutes ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

35 minutes ago

Biden to Send Envoy to De-Escalate Conflict Betwee ..

35 minutes ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.