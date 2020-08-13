FPCCI delegation meets FBR Chief Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Thursday led by KP Coordinator Sartaj Ahmed Khan met Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and discussed transfer of record of taxpayers to Large Tax Unit Islamabad and implementation new tax policy.

Talking to a delegation, the Chief Commissioner said that the FBR has set up its preferences as per national policy and would collect targeted revenue for economic stability.

He said FBR would need FPCCI's cooperation for promotion of tax culture in future.

He expressed the hope that FPCCI and FBR officials would continue their meetings to remove misunderstandings on tax issues to expand tax net.

On the occasion, the delegation highlighted different obstacles being faced by them during tax payment. Chief Commissioner assured full support for resolving all the problems faced by the business community.