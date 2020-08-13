UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Delegation Meets FBR Chief Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

FPCCI delegation meets FBR Chief Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Thursday led by KP Coordinator Sartaj Ahmed Khan met Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and discussed transfer of record of taxpayers to Large Tax Unit Islamabad and implementation new tax policy.

Talking to a delegation, the Chief Commissioner said that the FBR has set up its preferences as per national policy and would collect targeted revenue for economic stability.

He said FBR would need FPCCI's cooperation for promotion of tax culture in future.

He expressed the hope that FPCCI and FBR officials would continue their meetings to remove misunderstandings on tax issues to expand tax net.

On the occasion, the delegation highlighted different obstacles being faced by them during tax payment. Chief Commissioner assured full support for resolving all the problems faced by the business community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chamber FBR Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

26 minutes ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

35 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

41 minutes ago

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories a ..

41 minutes ago

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.