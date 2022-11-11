UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Organises Seminar On Dr Allama Iqbal's Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

FPCCI organises seminar on Dr Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organised a seminar in connection with Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birth anniversary at its regional office.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the event was attended by FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Vice President Riffat Malik, Coordinator Muhammad Ali Mian, renowned scholars Dr. Waheed-uz- Zaman Tariq, Dr. Ali Muhammad, Mirza Amir Khurshid Baig and Abid Kamali and others.

The FPCCI president said Iqbal's philosophical and human approach to saving the Muslims from degradation, deprivation and destitute living was still a source of strength and guidance for the nation. The beauty of Allama Iqbal's vision is that he not only saw the dream of Pakistan but also highlighted the issues Pakistan had to encounter after its creation, he added.

Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said there is great need to follow Allama Iqbal's message, which focuses on joint efforts for progress and prosperity of the nation by keeping its differences aside.

He added that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary figure who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialised in the shape of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He said the teachings of Allama Iqbal were like a beacon to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in society.

The speakers paid glowing tribute to Dr. Allama Iqbal over his unmatched contribution in terms of awakening and uniting Muslims to stand for the cause of acquiring a separate country, through his thought-provoking messages and poetry.

LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Former Regional Chairman FPCCI Muhammad Saleem Bhullar, Muhammad Ijaz Sheikh, Mudassar Masood, Syed Ali Raza Rizvi, Dr. Hafiza Batool, Ayesha Aslam were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Chambers Of Commerce Progress Muhammad Ali Muslim Event From Industry

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

47 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

3 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

4 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

5 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.