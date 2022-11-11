LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organised a seminar in connection with Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birth anniversary at its regional office.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the event was attended by FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Vice President Riffat Malik, Coordinator Muhammad Ali Mian, renowned scholars Dr. Waheed-uz- Zaman Tariq, Dr. Ali Muhammad, Mirza Amir Khurshid Baig and Abid Kamali and others.

The FPCCI president said Iqbal's philosophical and human approach to saving the Muslims from degradation, deprivation and destitute living was still a source of strength and guidance for the nation. The beauty of Allama Iqbal's vision is that he not only saw the dream of Pakistan but also highlighted the issues Pakistan had to encounter after its creation, he added.

Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said there is great need to follow Allama Iqbal's message, which focuses on joint efforts for progress and prosperity of the nation by keeping its differences aside.

He added that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary figure who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialised in the shape of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He said the teachings of Allama Iqbal were like a beacon to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in society.

The speakers paid glowing tribute to Dr. Allama Iqbal over his unmatched contribution in terms of awakening and uniting Muslims to stand for the cause of acquiring a separate country, through his thought-provoking messages and poetry.

LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Former Regional Chairman FPCCI Muhammad Saleem Bhullar, Muhammad Ijaz Sheikh, Mudassar Masood, Syed Ali Raza Rizvi, Dr. Hafiza Batool, Ayesha Aslam were also present.