Free Camps For Hearing Loss To Be Held In Four Districts
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will organize a four-day free camps for patients with hearing loss from 25th April 2024 to 28th April 2024 , said a statement issued here Monday.
The first camp will be held from at Indus Hospital Sakrand Road Nawabshah, second camp to be held at Indus Medical center opposite Army Public school Bypass Dadu.
Third camp will be held at Almas Medical center Chandni Chowk near Dr Chetan Hospital Mirpurkhas and 4th hearing camp will be held at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad.
Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad will examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.
