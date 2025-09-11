Free eye camp for students organized in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A one-day free eye examination camp was organized on Thursday at Al-Asr academy, Usterzai Payan area, in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital.

The experienced doctors and nursing staff provided services for eye treatments in the camp.

In the camp, 470 students were examined free of charge, and they were also provided with free glasses

and essential medicines to improve their vision.

The camp aimed to create awareness among children about eye health and provide

immediate treatment so that there is no visual barrier in the journey

of education.

During the examination, 61 students were also identified who needed further diagnosis and treatment.

These patients were referred to Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital, where they will be

treated under specialized care and modern facilities.

According to the organizers, such welfare camps would continue to be organized in the future so that students from underprivileged areas could get basic health facilities at their doorsteps.

APP/azq/378