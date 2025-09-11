SIEHS-1122 Deploys Mobile Medical Units In Matiari, Hala, Bhanot To Aid Rain-hit People
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The District Manager of Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS) 1122 Matiari Tofeeq Sethar on Thursday informed that mobile medical units were operating in Bhanot, Hala and Matiari to provide healthcare facilities to the public.
According to a press release, Tofeeq Sethar stated that the purpose of these mobile units was to provide immediate medical assistance, first aid and healthcare services to the people affected by floods and heavy rains.
He said that a large number of patients have been examined by the mobile units, and free medicines have also been provided to them. Tofeeq Sethar further said that SIEHS-1122 teams were always ready to serve the public in times of any disaster.
