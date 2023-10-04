Open Menu

'Free, Fair' Polls To Bring Political, Economic Stability: Sharmila

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 08:44 PM

The 'free and fair' elections in the country would eventually bring political and economic stability to the country, said Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sharmila Farooqi on Wednesday, urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to announce the final date for the next polls at the earliest

"People are facing multiple issues due to price hikes of essential products. A democratic and political government could address the genuine grievances of the common man," said Sharmila while talking to the state news channel.

Commenting on the political role of the last coalition government, she said coalition partners had made the best decisions in a short period of time and saved the country from falling into the category of economic default line.

In reply to a question about the election drive, she said, it is the responsibility of ECP to announce the exact schedule for general elections so that workers could start the campaign in a proper manner.

About the performance of PPP, she said PPP is constructing shelters for homeless people who have been displaced due to floods in Sindh areas. She said that the PPP had launched the Benazir Income Support Program to help poor families.

Besides this, she said, we had initiated the lady health worker program to upgrade the lifestyle of poor women.

