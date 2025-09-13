Open Menu

Rs 9b Funds Approved For Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Rs 9b funds approved for development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Planning and Development board (P&D) on Saturday approved funds of

Rs9.3 billion for schemes of various sectors in the 28th meeting

of the Provincial Development Working Party for 2025-26.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman P&D Board Dr Naeem Rauf.

According to the P&D sources, Rs 2.51 billion was approved for the expansion of construction and hospitality labs in TEVTA, Rs970 million for the construction of Government College of Technology Mandi Bahauddin, and Rs5.

81 billion for the upgradation and improvement of PPIC-III.

In addition, the Provincial Development Working Party meeting also approved the establishment of a resource center and training system for members of the assembly in the Punjab Assembly and legal information assistants of the Citizen Center and the position papers of Smart Safe Cities Phase-II in 19 districts of Punjab.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary P&D Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and officers of the relevant sectors.

