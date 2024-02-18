Free medical, eye camp organised at Lahore Press Club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The governing body of Lahore Press Club on Sunday organised a free medical and eye camp for the club members and their families with the support of Life Hospital, the Health Foundation and ‘Transparent Hands’.

The members and their families were examined by the specialist doctors, who provided medicines, eye glasses, and optical.

In the medical and eye camp, Life Hospital Joint Secretary Nisar Ahmed Sehgal, Member Governing Body Aamir Haq, Marketing Manager Muhammad Zeeshan Siddiqui, Dr. Inamullah, Dr. Houria Gynecologist Collegian, Dr. Sajid Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Hafeez General Physician, Dr. Amna Medical Officer, Dr. Afzal A Sheikh consultant Eye Surgeon, Dr. Ayesha, Dr. Khizr, Dr. Hira attended and examined the patients coming to the camp.

Registration of disabled persons was done by Labard.

Journalists and their families participated in large numbers in the free medical and eye camp and appreciated the initiative of the governing body for successful organisation of the medical camp.

According to the advice of the doctors, the patients were given eye glasses, medicines and wheels Chairs for the disable were provided.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari said that the elected governing body is devoted to the service of the members and their families, adding we are maintaining our previous traditions by arranging programmes that benefit the members and their families.

President Arshad Ansari, Vice President Amjad Usmani, Secretary Zahid Abid, members of the governing body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shahzad, Abid Hussain and Syed Badr Saeed were present at the closing ceremony of the medical and eye camp.

At the end of the camp, President Arshad Ansari presented commemorative shields and certificates to the doctors and paramedical staff on behalf of the Press Club, appreciating the efforts of Senior Vice President Shiraz Hasnat, member Governing Body Imran Sheikh and the in-charge of Free Medical & Eye Camp Muhammad Zeeshan Siddiqui for the excellent organisation camp.