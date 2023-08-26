Open Menu

Free Wi-Fi Service Project Inaugurated In Rohri

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

District Council Sukkur has launched a free Wi-Fi service in Rohri

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :District Council Sukkur has launched a free Wi-Fi service in Rohri.

The free Wi-Fi pilot project was inaugurated by the Chairman of District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Haider Shah here on Saturday.

Speaking the occasion, he said that the internet service will help the students of Sindh, particularly in terms of providing them with quality education.

The newly launched internet service offers a speed of up to 3 Mbps, accommodating thousands of users at the same time, he said and added that if this pilot project succeeds, both Sukkur and Rohri will be given free Wi-Fi coverage.

Related Topics

Sindh Internet Education Sukkur Same Rohri

Recent Stories

ECP responsible to hold transparent elections: Qau ..

ECP responsible to hold transparent elections: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman ..

19 seconds ago
 Two women commit suicide in separate incidents

Two women commit suicide in separate incidents

21 seconds ago
 The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) takes victim gir ..

The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) takes victim girl into custody

4 minutes ago
 MEPCO admin seeks police help for security of offi ..

MEPCO admin seeks police help for security of offices, installation

5 minutes ago
 LCCI holds conference for solidarity with Christia ..

LCCI holds conference for solidarity with Christian community

5 minutes ago
 500 doctors,150 nursing staff appointed to overcom ..

500 doctors,150 nursing staff appointed to overcome shortage

17 minutes ago
Rs369m issued for shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhs ..

Rs369m issued for shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

6 minutes ago
 LDA to provide NOCs at doorsteps

LDA to provide NOCs at doorsteps

6 minutes ago
 PCB announces ticket prices for Pak v South Africa ..

PCB announces ticket prices for Pak v South Africa Women series

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Marda ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki apologies for inc ..

6 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner meets Central Ruet-e-Hil ..

British High Commissioner meets Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman at Badsh ..

6 minutes ago
 PM reviews irrigation projects of Balochistan

PM reviews irrigation projects of Balochistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan