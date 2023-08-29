French CG calls on Mayor Karachi

Consul General of France in Karachi Alexis Chahtahtinsky called on the Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Consul General of France in Karachi Alexis Chahtahtinsky called on the Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Mayor Karachi welcomed the French Consul General at the KMC head office and informed the details regarding various civic affairs including the local government system.

He said that Pakistan and France have long friendly relations and France can help Pakistan in medical, nursing, and other fields.

He said that the citizens of Karachi value friendship and mutual cooperation with France, For him as the Mayor, the biggest problem of Karachi is to create a better impression of this city in the world.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi is the commercial and industrial hub of the country and provides 60 to 65 percent of revenue to the national treasury. Ten to fifteen thousand people come to Karachi daily for education, employment, and other matters, he said.

He said that water, sewage, and infrastructure are major problems in Karachi. Karachi is a city of people of different nationalities, and religions and speaking different languages, respect is gained through hard work, he said.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that France can invest in building solar parks, windmills, hotels, resorts, and other sectors in Karachi.

French Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky said that the friendship between the two countries dates back almost to the time of Pakistan's independence.

"I love the city of Karachi and its food, France is the first country that recognized the independence of Pakistan", he said.

He said that 75 years have passed since the establishment of the French Consulate in Karachi and France and Pakistan have been cooperating in the fields of education and culture for years and intend to continue this cooperation in the future.

He said that France is also helping Pakistan in the protection of cultural heritage, the bridge that was destroyed in Balochistan during last year's floods is also being rebuilt, which is a gift from France to the people of Pakistan.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while appreciating the efforts of the French Consul General to declare Karachi and the French coastal city Marseille as twin cities, said that the expansion of mutual relations between the two countries will benefit Pakistan and France and new paths will be paved.

He said that France has made great progress in the fields of industry, communication, and technology and today it is counted among the developed countries.

He emphasized the role of France in the development of Pakistan including Karachi and expressed hope that steps will be taken at all levels to continue the chain of mutual cooperation.