UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fruit, Vegetable Markets Working As Usual: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Fruit, vegetable markets working as usual: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that fruit and vegetable markets are working as usual across the province.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the minister said that there was no shortage of daily-use items including flour.

He said that the government was taking solid steps to ensure availability of daily-use items to people.

Nauman Langrial said that those trying to create artificial shortage of daily-use items were enemy of society, adding that strict action would be taken against such elements.

He appealed to people to follow the safety measures against coronavirus, adding that the government was standing with the people in the tough times.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Agriculture Sunday Market Government Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

2 hours ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

2 hours ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.