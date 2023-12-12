Open Menu

FTA With GCC Opens New Avenues Of Export: Dr Sajjad

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

FTA with GCC opens new avenues of export: Dr Sajjad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) has opened new avenues

of export for Pakistan to enhance its exports in multiple sectors in addition to textiles.

This was said by Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry

(FCCI), while talking to a leading Saudi investor Mr Abdul Rashid Khan Chairman Shirka Kaswah Al-Bayda

who visited the FCCI on Tuesday.

Dr Sajjad Arshad said that textile was the iconic representation of Faisalabad while this city was now in

a position to export multiple products particularly to Saudi Arabia and other gulf states because of their

excellent relations.

He said that Faisalabad was exporting its quality textile products to the USA and EU and exporters were

in a position to fully cater to the entire textile related demands of Saudi Arabia and GCC member countries.

He was optimistic that investors from these friendly countries would also set up hi-tech industries

in Faisalabad to meet their demands in addition to exporting the surplus to the other potential markets.

He assured them full cooperation of the FCCI in making investment in Faisalabad.

Mr Abdul Rashid Khan said that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia were currently importing Pakistani products through a third country and now he is in Faisalabad to make direct purchases from this city. He appreciated the quality of Pakistani products and hoped that FTA would give a quantum jump to the Pakistani exports to Saudi Arabia.

Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and Hafiz Shafique Kashif Convenor FCCI Standing Committee on GCC were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Faisalabad Exports Saudi Saudi Arabia Chamber Rashid Khan Market Commerce Textile From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

5 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

20 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

1 hour ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

3 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

16 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan