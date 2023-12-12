FTA with GCC opens new avenues of export: Dr Sajjad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) has opened new avenues

of export for Pakistan to enhance its exports in multiple sectors in addition to textiles.

This was said by Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry

(FCCI), while talking to a leading Saudi investor Mr Abdul Rashid Khan Chairman Shirka Kaswah Al-Bayda

who visited the FCCI on Tuesday.

Dr Sajjad Arshad said that textile was the iconic representation of Faisalabad while this city was now in

a position to export multiple products particularly to Saudi Arabia and other gulf states because of their

excellent relations.

He said that Faisalabad was exporting its quality textile products to the USA and EU and exporters were

in a position to fully cater to the entire textile related demands of Saudi Arabia and GCC member countries.

He was optimistic that investors from these friendly countries would also set up hi-tech industries

in Faisalabad to meet their demands in addition to exporting the surplus to the other potential markets.

He assured them full cooperation of the FCCI in making investment in Faisalabad.

Mr Abdul Rashid Khan said that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia were currently importing Pakistani products through a third country and now he is in Faisalabad to make direct purchases from this city. He appreciated the quality of Pakistani products and hoped that FTA would give a quantum jump to the Pakistani exports to Saudi Arabia.

Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and Hafiz Shafique Kashif Convenor FCCI Standing Committee on GCC were also present.