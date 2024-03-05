FTO urges national institution to take action against corrupt elements damaging tax system

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman for Tax, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, has urged the Federal board of Revenue to take action against corrupt elements who are damaging tax system.

He said this while addressing a ceremony hosted by Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) here. He said that Federal Ombudsman for Tax Secretariat had been playing a remarkable role in making the tax system as effective and corruption-free.

“FTO is playing the role of watchdog on tax system to provide relief to the affected people timely,” he said.

He said that FTO had recommended the FBR to take action against those officials who used to damage tax system by their wrong practices. He added that on the recommendations of the FTO, action had been taken against corrupt elements. He said that FTO had ensured abolishing tax collection from low-income persons, especially who had annual salaries less than six lakh rupees. He said that FTO played an important role in refund of Rs 17.7 billion money from FBR back to the complainants.

He said that people could approach FTO even through whatsapp messages, emails and simple letters or through helpline. He said that FTO had disposed of 8123 cases and the applicants were provided relief on different complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor, FTO Islamabad Office, Muhammad Nazim Saleem said that FTO had organized over 115 sessions across the country to raise awareness among people about role of FTO in provision of relief. He said that FTO used to dispose of applications within 40 to 45 days.

Advisor Incharge, FTO Multan Office, Dr. Khalil Ahmad said that four divisions including Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal came in the jurisdiction of FTO Multan. He said that FTO Multan Office had disposed off 815 applications, out of total 828 filed with FTO Multan last year of 2023.

President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zulfiqar Ali Maan, on the occasion, demanded of the Federal Ombudsman for Tax to establish a branch office of FTO in Bahawalpur.