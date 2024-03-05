- Home
- Pakistan
- FTO urges national institution to take action against corrupt elements damaging tax system
FTO Urges National Institution To Take Action Against Corrupt Elements Damaging Tax System
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman for Tax, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, has urged the Federal board of Revenue to take action against corrupt elements who are damaging tax system.
He said this while addressing a ceremony hosted by Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) here. He said that Federal Ombudsman for Tax Secretariat had been playing a remarkable role in making the tax system as effective and corruption-free.
“FTO is playing the role of watchdog on tax system to provide relief to the affected people timely,” he said.
He said that FTO had recommended the FBR to take action against those officials who used to damage tax system by their wrong practices. He added that on the recommendations of the FTO, action had been taken against corrupt elements. He said that FTO had ensured abolishing tax collection from low-income persons, especially who had annual salaries less than six lakh rupees. He said that FTO played an important role in refund of Rs 17.7 billion money from FBR back to the complainants.
He said that people could approach FTO even through whatsapp messages, emails and simple letters or through helpline. He said that FTO had disposed of 8123 cases and the applicants were provided relief on different complaints.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor, FTO Islamabad Office, Muhammad Nazim Saleem said that FTO had organized over 115 sessions across the country to raise awareness among people about role of FTO in provision of relief. He said that FTO used to dispose of applications within 40 to 45 days.
Advisor Incharge, FTO Multan Office, Dr. Khalil Ahmad said that four divisions including Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal came in the jurisdiction of FTO Multan. He said that FTO Multan Office had disposed off 815 applications, out of total 828 filed with FTO Multan last year of 2023.
President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zulfiqar Ali Maan, on the occasion, demanded of the Federal Ombudsman for Tax to establish a branch office of FTO in Bahawalpur.
Recent Stories
Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record
World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJCSC underscores emergence of new, complex healthcare challenges demanding collective response at S ..7 minutes ago
-
PHA to ensure best arrangements for Jahan-e-Baharan celebrations7 minutes ago
-
IG KPK recommends "Sitara Shujaat" for Shaheed SP Ijaz7 minutes ago
-
SAU, HOOPO Canada organize 'Student Article Competition7 minutes ago
-
Eight criminal gangs busted in Feb, looted valuables recovered7 minutes ago
-
Three-day book fair begins at Sindhi Adabi Board Jamshoro17 minutes ago
-
MD highlights potential of Buddhist tourism in 2nd Int'l Conference on Buddhist Heritage17 minutes ago
-
Ration Bags to be distributed among deserving families by Mar 2027 minutes ago
-
KP AG, eight AAGs send resignations to KP Governor27 minutes ago
-
PED Secy visits Rescue Sargodha station27 minutes ago
-
4 illegal arm holders arrested27 minutes ago
-
ACE recovers Rs 101.1 m from defaulters37 minutes ago