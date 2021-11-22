Funds approved for 764 new schemes in Sargodha division

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood Monday said that funds had been allocated for 764 new schemes under the annual development programme (ADP), out of which 738 schemes had been approved while tenders for 497 had been issued during the current financial year in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood Monday said that funds had been allocated for 764 new schemes under the annual development programme (ADP), out of which 738 schemes had been approved while tenders for 497 had been issued during the current financial year in Sargodha division.

She was presiding over a review meeting of development schemes here. The meeting was informed that 116 out of 126 new schemes of ADP 2021-22 had been approved for Sargodha district while work orders for 102 had been issued, in Khushab district, out of 217 schemes, 212 had been approved and 160 work orders issued, in Mianwali district, work orders issued for 119 out of 213 approved schemes, while in Bhakkar district, work orders issued for 116 out of 179 approved schemes.

The meeting also reviewed the pace of work on ongoing development schemes in all four districts under the Community Development Program, Prime Minister's Development Program and 'Naya Pakistan Manzaly Asan' Programme.

The DC Mianwali also gave a briefing on the progress of ongoing projects under the Prime Minister's special development programme announced for Mianwali.

The commissioner said that the pending work of approved schemes should be expedited and transparency and quality of work should be ensured.