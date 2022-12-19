UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Funds for the construction of the University of Punjab's sub-campus in Gujar Khan would be released by January 2023, Secretary Planning and Development Division assured the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday.

Secretary Planning Division briefed the meeting chaired by the Speaker, regarding the progress in the establishment of Punjab University Gujar Khan Campus. The matters related to the release of funds for the establishment of sub-campus of Punjab University Gujar Khan were discussed in the meeting.

The Secretary assured that the release of funds for the establishment of Punjab University Gujar Khan Campus would be ensured on priority.

The Secretary Planning and Development Division asked the Chief Planning and Development Division to complete all the required formalities in connection with the release of funds for setting up the sub-campus in Gujar Khan, the constituency of the Speaker.

He directed the Secretary Planning Division to release funds for the establishment of this campus immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the establishment of Punjab University Gujar Khan Campus was pivotal for promoting higher education.

While talking about the importance of the establishment of Punjab University Gujar Khan Campus, the Speaker said that education, especially higher education, was the backbone of every society.

He said that the promotion of higher education is one of the chief priorities of the current government.

He said, "to achieve this goal, enough funds will be allocated in the recent budget. He said that the establishment of a sub-campus of the Punjab University Gujar Khan is a long-standing demand of the people of the region.

He stressed the need to take immediate steps for the release of funds immediately and said that not only the students of Gujar Khan will benefit, but students from Kharian, Jhelum, Mirpur, Chakwal, Tehsil Murri and Azad Kashmir would also be benefited.

Secretary Planning and Development Commission, Chief Planning and Development Commission and other Senior officers participated in the meeting.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) had already approved the PC-II for the establishment of the sub-campus and had included the project in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The funding of Rs2 billion for the project had been approved and the project would be completed in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The Campus is being established on 826 kanals.

