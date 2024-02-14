Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Cop Offered With Official Protocol
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The funeral prayer of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Akbar, who was martyred by the attack of accused lady during the raid was offered with official protocol and honour at police lines here on Wednesday.
A smartly turned-out contingent of police offered a salute to the martyred cop while the participants laid floural wreath on the coffins of the martyred police cop wrapped into the national flag.
Additional IG South Punjab Mohammad Kamran Khan, RPO Mohammad Sohail Chaudhary, CPO Sadiq Ali, and Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer attended the funeral prayers.
SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP City Division Hasan Raza Khakhi, SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain, SP Cantt Division Rana Arsalan Zahid, SP Sadar Division Shamsuddin, a large number of people, heirs and friends of the martyred participated in the funeral prayer.
Additional IG South Punjab made clear on the occasion that the blood of the martyr would not go to waste and that the accused involved in the murder would be dealt with iron hands.
This incident happened when the deceased Muhammad Akbar conducted a raid along with other cops at home situated in an area called Dhorey Wala to arrest the accused involved in robbery case 126/24 registered with BZ police station around 12:15 p.m. last night.
When the martyred cop tried to climb up the stairs, the accused lady pushed him due to which he fell on the ground. The officer became unconscious due to fatal head injuries. He was moved to Nishtar Hospital in critical condition and later passed away.
