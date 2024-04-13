Gas Cylinder Explosion At Ice Factory In Larkana Leaves Three Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The explosion at an ice factory in Merokan Chowk, Larkana city on Saturday left two workers and the ten-year-old son of the factory owner injured.
Police and the Assistant Commissioner of Larkana, Mir Darya Khan Qureshi, arrived on the scene to investigate and seal off the area.
The police believe the explosion was caused by a gas leakage from cylinders, with two of them exploding and resulting in injuries and severe damage to the building. Further investigation is underway.
