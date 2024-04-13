Open Menu

Gas Cylinder Explosion At Ice Factory In Larkana Leaves Three Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Gas cylinder explosion at ice factory in Larkana leaves three injured

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The explosion at an ice factory in Merokan Chowk, Larkana city on Saturday left two workers and the ten-year-old son of the factory owner injured.

Police and the Assistant Commissioner of Larkana, Mir Darya Khan Qureshi, arrived on the scene to investigate and seal off the area.

The police believe the explosion was caused by a gas leakage from cylinders, with two of them exploding and resulting in injuries and severe damage to the building. Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Larkana Darya Khan Gas From

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan