GCU to hold entrance test tor inter admission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore Monday announced holding of entrance test and interviews for admission to its intermediate programmes.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said that the University has changed its intermediate admission policy, and this year admissions would not be offered on the basis of matriculation results alone.

He said that entrance test and interviews of candidates would be conducted for the candidates to develop merit for FA/ FSc/ ICom admissions this year.

The VC clarified that the test would be prepared by the GCU faculty, and overall merit would be based on entrance test, interviews and Matric marks: This is for the first time that the GCU would offer Intermediate admissions on the basis of entrance tests and interviews instead of matriculation results alone.

The entrance test will be held at GC University on October 23 and 24, while interviews would be held on October 27 and 28.

The deadline to submit admission forms is October 20, 2021.