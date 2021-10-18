UrduPoint.com

GCU To Hold Entrance Test Tor Inter Admission

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:13 PM

GCU to hold entrance test tor inter admission

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore Monday announced holding of entrance test and interviews for admission to its intermediate programmes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore Monday announced holding of entrance test and interviews for admission to its intermediate programmes.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said that the University has changed its intermediate admission policy, and this year admissions would not be offered on the basis of matriculation results alone.

He said that entrance test and interviews of candidates would be conducted for the candidates to develop merit for FA/ FSc/ ICom admissions this year.

The VC clarified that the test would be prepared by the GCU faculty, and overall merit would be based on entrance test, interviews and Matric marks: This is for the first time that the GCU would offer Intermediate admissions on the basis of entrance tests and interviews instead of matriculation results alone.

The entrance test will be held at GC University on October 23 and 24, while interviews would be held on October 27 and 28.

The deadline to submit admission forms is October 20, 2021.

Related Topics

Lahore October GCU Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

12 minutes ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

19 minutes ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 ag ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 against the Netherlands

33 minutes ago
 Industrial peace linked with liaison between emplo ..

Industrial peace linked with liaison between employees and employers: FCCI Chief ..

1 minute ago
 Policeman killed, 17 others including police perso ..

Policeman killed, 17 others including police personnel injured in Quetta blast

1 minute ago
 Islamabad, Kashmir to face-off in PAF T20 Cricket ..

Islamabad, Kashmir to face-off in PAF T20 Cricket Champions Trophy

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.