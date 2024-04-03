GCUF Announces Result Of Master Level Degree Programmes
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Government College University, Faisalabad has announced the annual result
of different master level degree programmes.
Acting controller examination Dr Muhammad Asrar Chaudhry said here Wednesday
that a total of 4,044 candidates appeared in the exams, of whom 3,230 were declared
successful, thus showing 79.
87 pass percentage.
He said that candidates could check their results from the student portal.
The result cards to the candidates have been dispatched to their postal address.
