GCUF announces result of master level degree programmes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Government College University, Faisalabad has announced the annual result

of different master level degree programmes.

Acting controller examination Dr Muhammad Asrar Chaudhry said here Wednesday

that a total of 4,044 candidates appeared in the exams, of whom 3,230 were declared

successful, thus showing 79.

87 pass percentage.

He said that candidates could check their results from the student portal.

The result cards to the candidates have been dispatched to their postal address.