GCUF Starts Online Verification Of Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has started online verification of degrees due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to a GCUF spokesperson, students should deposit verification fee after applying on the university website. They should send their degrees to the university and the university, after verification, would return their degrees on the given postal addresses, he added.

