GCWUF 4th Convocation On April 26; Punjab Governor To Be Chief Guest

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The 4th annual convocation of Government College Women University (GCWU), Faisalabad will be held here on April 26.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman will be the chief guest.

According to Additional Director Publications Amara Javed here Wednesday, total 3,560 students will be conferred degrees during the convocation.

The PhD degrees of academic sessions 2014-17, 2017-20, 2018-21, 2019-22; MSM full session for the years 2019-21, 2021-23, MA, MSc, ADP sessions 2021-23 and BS degree session 2019-23 will be awarded in the ceremony.

The university administration has directed the students to attend rehearsal on April 25.

