GCWUF 4th Convocation On April 26; Punjab Governor To Be Chief Guest
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The 4th annual convocation of Government College Women University (GCWU), Faisalabad will be held here on April 26.
Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman will be the chief guest.
According to Additional Director Publications Amara Javed here Wednesday, total 3,560 students will be conferred degrees during the convocation.
The PhD degrees of academic sessions 2014-17, 2017-20, 2018-21, 2019-22; MSM full session for the years 2019-21, 2021-23, MA, MSc, ADP sessions 2021-23 and BS degree session 2019-23 will be awarded in the ceremony.
The university administration has directed the students to attend rehearsal on April 25.
Recent Stories
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain, wind, thunderstorm predicted in KP2 minutes ago
-
Six killed, several injured in celebratory firing in Lakki Marwat22 minutes ago
-
Six injured after speeding car runs over homeless people in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers netted41 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz visits Mazar-e-Quaid, pays homage to father of nation42 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods50 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic dispute52 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road mishap52 minutes ago
-
In-charge Federal Ombudsman's holds open court1 hour ago
-
Leakage of papers during SSC Exam in KP arise more questions1 hour ago
-
Body to probe leakage of SSC Annual-I paper of BISE Malakand2 hours ago
-
Int’l Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace observed2 hours ago