GCWUF to start tree plantation drive on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) would kick off tree plantation drive here on Monday, Sept 4, 2023.

A spokesperson for the university said here on Sunday that the Department of Public Administration GCWUF would organise a 'Plantation Activity' to contribute towards greener and more sustainable future for the nation.

Vice Chancellor GCUWF Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli would preside over the event while Kashif Raza Awan Additional Commissioner Faisalabad and Kamal Anjum Mirza Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) would attend it as chief guests.

Meanwhile, Tariq Tanveer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Founder of Agri-Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan and Sajid Iqbal Sandhu Director Directorate of Agri-Tourism Punjab CEO Green Circle would participate in the plantation activity as special guests whereas Master Trainer Javed Iqbal CEO Green Gardens would deliver a keynote lecture on this occasion.

GCWUF Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli would kick of the drive at 10 a.m. to plant tree and save environment while university students and faculty members would actively contribute in the drive by planting maximum saplings and plantlets, spokesperson added.