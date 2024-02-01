'Gender Desk' Established At ECP Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A 'Gender Desk' has been established in the office of the provincial election commissioner of Sindh to resolve the grievances of deprived segment of the society in view of upcoming general elections 2024.
According to details, the Gender Desk will be functional from February 01-10, to address genuine complaints of deprived members of the society.
The desk will work round-the-clock, to redressal complaints of women, senior citizens, transgenders, persons with disabilities and minority communities. The desk will work under the supervision of Deputy Director Gender and Social section
Syed Abdullah Shah. The above mentioned members of the society could contact on telephone numbers 021-99202624 and 021-99205338
