General Elections-2024: Independents grab 101 NA seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Independent candidates have emerged as the front-runners with winning 101 National Assembly seats in the General Election 2024 held on February 8.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) becomes the single largest party in the NA by grabbing 75 constituencies, according to the unofficial results of 264 out of 266 Constituencies announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has secured 54 seats, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) 17 seats.

The Jamiat-e-Ulema islam Pakistan (JUI-P) has managed to win four, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) three, and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) two seats each.

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Pakhtunkhwa National Awami Party, Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) have won one seat each.

Elections for an NA general seat (NA-8) were postponed due to the death of a candidate, while the results of NA-88 were not announced as re-polling would be conducted at 15 out of 25 polling stations on February 15.

In the Punjab Assembly, out of 297 seats, independents secured 138, PML-N 137, PPPP 10, PML eight, and IPP, PML-Z, and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan one each, while the election for PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan could not be conducted due to a candidate's death.

With the results of one of the 130 Sindh Assembly seats withheld due to re-polling at certain polling stations, the PPPP leads the chart by winning 84 seats, followed by the MQM-P with 28, independent candidates 13, and the Grand Democratic Alliance and Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan two each.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, independent candidates have grabbed 90 seats out of 112 constituencies whose results have been declared. The JUI-P secured seven seats, PML-N five, PPPP four, JI-P three, Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf Parliamentarian two and Awami National Party one.

Elections in two out of total 115 KP Assembly constituencies have been postponed due to the death of candidates, while the result of one was withheld due to vandalism.

In the the Balochistan Assembly, the PPPP and the JUI-P lead the tally with 11 seats each, followed by PML-N with 10, Balochistan Awami Party four, National Party three, Awami National Party two, and Balochistan National Party, Balochistan National Party (Awami), Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan and JI-P one each. Independent candidates also grabbed six seats.