General Elections-2024: Independents Grab 101 NA Seats
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Independent candidates have emerged as the front-runners with winning 101 National Assembly seats in the General Election 2024 held on February 8.
The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) becomes the single largest party in the NA by grabbing 75 constituencies, according to the unofficial results of 264 out of 266 Constituencies announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has secured 54 seats, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) 17 seats.
The Jamiat-e-Ulema islam Pakistan (JUI-P) has managed to win four, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) three, and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) two seats each.
The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Pakhtunkhwa National Awami Party, Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) have won one seat each.
Elections for an NA general seat (NA-8) were postponed due to the death of a candidate, while the results of NA-88 were not announced as re-polling would be conducted at 15 out of 25 polling stations on February 15.
In the Punjab Assembly, out of 297 seats, independents secured 138, PML-N 137, PPPP 10, PML eight, and IPP, PML-Z, and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan one each, while the election for PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan could not be conducted due to a candidate's death.
With the results of one of the 130 Sindh Assembly seats withheld due to re-polling at certain polling stations, the PPPP leads the chart by winning 84 seats, followed by the MQM-P with 28, independent candidates 13, and the Grand Democratic Alliance and Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan two each.
In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, independent candidates have grabbed 90 seats out of 112 constituencies whose results have been declared. The JUI-P secured seven seats, PML-N five, PPPP four, JI-P three, Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf Parliamentarian two and Awami National Party one.
Elections in two out of total 115 KP Assembly constituencies have been postponed due to the death of candidates, while the result of one was withheld due to vandalism.
In the the Balochistan Assembly, the PPPP and the JUI-P lead the tally with 11 seats each, followed by PML-N with 10, Balochistan Awami Party four, National Party three, Awami National Party two, and Balochistan National Party, Balochistan National Party (Awami), Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan and JI-P one each. Independent candidates also grabbed six seats.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day 'Blue Fair' offering business opportunities to women entrepreneurs opens16 minutes ago
-
Malik awarded honorary Ph.D. degree by American University16 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri diaspora pays tributes to martyred leaders Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru in Brussels26 minutes ago
-
Mystery of murder case solved26 minutes ago
-
Faiz Festival concludes on promotion of 'progressive ideology' note36 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Karachi's Govt hospital36 minutes ago
-
380 kites confiscated during raid36 minutes ago
-
Country’s upper, western parts to be gripped by cold weather conditions:PMD36 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested for stabbing man to death36 minutes ago
-
Independent MNA-elect Waseem Qadir joins PML-N36 minutes ago
-
Fsahat elected ICYF Asian group’s vice president46 minutes ago
-
Traders express concerns on dacoities in markets46 minutes ago