General Elections in Belarus; National Assembly, various councils members elected in Single Day Voting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Deputies of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the eighth convocation and local Councils of Deputies of the twenty-ninth convocation were elected.

The registration of candidates for deputies ended on January 30, received a press release from Belarus Embassy here on Monday.

The campaign period was held from January 31 to February 24. On February 25 - the main election day. Early voting took place from 20 to 24 February.

A total of 5,411 polling stations were open from 8:00 till 20:00 on 25 February. Apart from that, some voters could cast their ballots at home.

As many as 45,505 national observers kept an eye on the proceedings. As many as 294 international observers were accredited as well. Missions had been sent to monitor the elections on the single voting day by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia in addition to heads and representatives of election authorities of other countries as well as experts from European countries and other ones (Italy, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Serbia, Bulgaria).

On the single voting day, Belarusians had to elect 110 members of the eighth-convocation House of Representatives of the National Assembly and 12,514 members of the 29th convocation of various municipal councils of deputies.

The deputies were elected by citizens directly and will stay in office for five years.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Igor Karpenko, said that the data on turnout had been clarified – it amounted to 73.09% in the republic. More than 6.9 million people were included in the voter lists.

The largest turnout was registered in the Mogilev region – 77.03%. In the Grodno region, it amounted to 76.90%, in Gomel – 75.85%, in Brest – 75.82%, in Vitebsk – 75.63%, in Minsk – 74.20%, in Minsk – 61.54%.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko cast his vote in the elections of deputies to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly and local councils at the polling station in the Belarusian State University of Physical education.

The head of state, according to tradition, talked to media and took numerous questions related to both the situation in the country and the international agenda.

First of all, the journalists asked the head of state what he was guided when giving his vote for this or that candidate.

"I voted for professionalism and devotion. A difficult time is ahead for us. In the Parliament we need people who are professional, reliable and devoted to the Belarusian people", Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

"The role of the parliament will be increasing. Every month, every year. We are already transferring some powers to the parliament and other authorities. A certain restructuring is underway, generations are changing», Aleksandr Lukashenko said.