Girl Among Three Killed In Firing Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Girl among three killed in firing incidents

At least three people including a teen age girl were killed in two different firing incidents by unknown gunmen here on Friday, the local police said

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):At least three people including a teen age girl were killed in two different firing incidents by unknown gunmen here on Friday, the local police said.

The first incident took place in Rodha a village in jurisdiction of university police station where unknown assailants shot and injured Muhammad Ramzan and Umar Daraz. Both the injured succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to district headquarters hospital.�� The source said that the accused escaped the crime scene ,however later a special team led by SDPO Iftikhar Shah and SHO Sanaullah Khan�arrested the accused with weapon from his house. The motive of the killing is stated to be an old enmity.

The University police registered the case under relevant sections of law.

The second incident took place in Ghareeb Abad a locality which falls in the limit of�Nawab police station.

An FIR lodged by Naheed Bibi�wife of Ehsana Ullah�said that she was with her 19 year old daughter Naila Bibi in home when alleged accused Zahid and Mushtaq sons of Mumtaz Gandapoor stormed in�and�opened�fire on them and as a result,Naila Bibi�sustained fatal injuries and died on way to hospital while she narrowly escaped.� The accused after committing crime managed to escape from crime scene.� The�Nawab Shaheed police registered the case and started investigations.

