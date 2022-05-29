UrduPoint.com

Global Day Of Parents To Be Marked On June 1

May 29, 2022

Global Day of Parents to be marked on June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Global Day of Parents will be marked on June 1(Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan to honor parents and their commitment to children worldwide.

Parents play an important part in shaping one's life. People all over the world have the opportunity to appreciate parents and parental figures for the vital role they play in the development of families.

Community leaders, parents, children, teachers, and family organizations get together in celebrating the day and promoting effective parenting.

On September 17, 2012, the UN publicly declared that the Global Day of Parents would be held annually on June 1. This observance recognizes parents as vital in providing protection and positive development for their children. The UN also noted that parents of every race, religion, culture and nationality in all parts of the world were the Primary caregivers and teachers of their children.

