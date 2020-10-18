UrduPoint.com
GLOF Project; Six Billion Rupees To Spent In KP,GB Regions: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam said that under the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) project, six billion rupees would be spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan regions.

In a statement issued here, he said,"The huge amount would be spent under the project to mitigate the GLOF risks and their impacts on the public infrastructure, lives and livelihoods of the mountain communities".

However, this hefty spending would benefit 24 GLOF-vulnerable mountain valleys of KPK and GB areas, SAPM Malik Amin added.

He said that each vulnerable community in the 24 villages would also receive a revolving fund of USD 50,000 under the GLOF project, which would be utilized by the mountain village communities to respond to any unforeseen climate change-caused disaster including GLOF.

He further said that he had personally visited most of the vulnerable project areas recently and met both direct and indirect beneficiaries, which believe that empowerment of local institutions with the latest technology and technical know-how was of unprecedented importance for managing the GLOF risks.

"I am optimistic that models of the provision of DERC equipments, capacity building of the local mountain communities and enhanced awareness among them about the GLOF risks and their handling would be replicated to all other parts of the climate-vulnerable regions of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan regions," Malik Amin expressed his hop.

