Open Menu

Government Committed To Empower Individuals With Disabilities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the incumbent government was working diligently to implement comprehensive policies that address accessibility, empower individuals with disabilities, and break down societal barriers that hinder their full participation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the incumbent government was working diligently to implement comprehensive policies that address accessibility, empower individuals with disabilities, and break down societal barriers that hinder their full participation.

In a message on the occasion of International Day Of Persons With Disabilities, the prime minister pointed out that Pakistan joined the international community in commemorating the International Day Of Persons With Disabilities today.

This day marks the collective resolve of the international community to promoting the rights, dignity, and inclusion of persons with disabilities in every aspect of our society, he said adding that this year’s theme, 'Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future', highlighted a vital truth: the journey toward a more inclusive world must be led by those who understand its challenges firsthand.

In Pakistan, he said the government was taking meaningful steps to ensure that persons with disabilities are provided with equal opportunities in education, employment, healthcare, and public life.

"We are prioritizing their participation in leadership roles, ensuring that their perspectives guide our national development strategies, and building a society that values their contributions as leaders, innovators, and changemakers.Initiatives such as enhancing access to assistive technologies, improving inclusive infrastructure, and ensuring the implementation of disability-friendly laws are central to this vision," he remarked.

Additionally, he stressed "we must also acknowledge the invaluable contributions of caregivers, advocates, and organizations working tirelessly to support persons with disabilities".

The prime minister called upon the institutions, businesses, and civil society to play their role in breaking down barriers and fostering environments where persons with disabilities can contribute as leaders. "We must also make conscious efforts to challenge behaviours and attitudes that perpetuate stigma and discrimination, replacing them with understanding and respect."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Education Civil Society Guide Government Employment

Recent Stories

3 billion people globally impacted by land degrada ..

3 billion people globally impacted by land degradation: Desertification conferen ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity ..

Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur

2 minutes ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad rep ..

District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case

12 minutes ago
 Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources t ..

Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance

12 minutes ago
 Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising a ..

Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach

12 minutes ago
 Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap fro ..

Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal

12 minutes ago
Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany p ..

Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants

22 minutes ago
 Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial ..

Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial-era Belgium

22 minutes ago
 Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoo ..

Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali

2 minutes ago
 Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh

Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support ..

Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support against Russia

2 minutes ago
 Collective responsibility of all to ensure equal o ..

Collective responsibility of all to ensure equal opportunities, rights for Perso ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan