Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet colleges from 70 to 100 %

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail announced to increase annual admission quota of every cadet college from 70 percent to 100 percent for students in the province.

He said that along with this, 10 special seats would be reserved for the students of the said district where the cadet college is located.

The Governor said that we would have to mobilize all available resources to achieve the objectives for which the cadet colleges have been created.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 18th meeting of the board of Governors of the Cadet Colleges of Balochistan.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Adviser to the Chief Minister Rubaba Buledi, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Provincial Education Secretary Hafeez Tahir, Secretary S&GAD Habib-ur-Rehman, Secretary Law Kaleemullah Kakar, Additional Secretary Syed Naseer Shah, PFM Finance Department Bashir Kakar, Principals of all Cadet Colleges including Chief Economist of P&D Department Aminullah Kasi and Aftab Naimat Buzdar were also present in the meeting.

A briefing was given in the meeting regarding eleven Cadet Colleges of Balochistan (Mastung, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Jafarabad, Kolu, Panjgur, Noshki, Awaran, Kharan including two female Cadet Colleges Quetta and Turbat).

On this occasion, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel approved their laws to empower the Cadet Colleges and also delegated the powers of hire and fire to the concerned Principals.

It should be noted that after the approval of the Boards of Governors and the increase in the powers of the principals, the cadet colleges will run under their own rules, he said.

He assured of providing assistance in expanding their infrastructure and especially in building more classrooms in view of the increasing number of students.

He said that these important steps would undoubtedly increase the overall quality of education in cadet colleges and the facilities provided by the institution.

The aim of the steps we have taken is to create more educational environments and opportunities for the students of cadet colleges to benefit from the quality education and training provided by these institutions, he said.

The Governor said that the meeting of the relevant Boards of Governors helps in utilizing collective wisdom, creative solutions to the problems faced become possible and wise decisions are taken to take our educational institutions forward.

Of course, we will take forward the progress of today's Boards of Governors and ensure that the long-term development of all cadet colleges of Balochistan continues, he said.

He said that it is in the context of this leadership style that we advance our educational institutions which reduce fears and open up bright possibilities.