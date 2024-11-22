Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail Increases Admission Quota Of Cadet Colleges From 70 To 100 %

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet colleges from 70 to 100 %

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail announced to increase annual admission quota of every cadet college from 70 percent to 100 percent for students in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail announced to increase annual admission quota of every cadet college from 70 percent to 100 percent for students in the province.

He said that along with this, 10 special seats would be reserved for the students of the said district where the cadet college is located.

The Governor said that we would have to mobilize all available resources to achieve the objectives for which the cadet colleges have been created.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 18th meeting of the board of Governors of the Cadet Colleges of Balochistan.

Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Adviser to the Chief Minister Rubaba Buledi, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Provincial Education Secretary Hafeez Tahir, Secretary S&GAD Habib-ur-Rehman, Secretary Law Kaleemullah Kakar, Additional Secretary Syed Naseer Shah, PFM Finance Department Bashir Kakar, Principals of all Cadet Colleges including Chief Economist of P&D Department Aminullah Kasi and Aftab Naimat Buzdar were also present in the meeting.

A briefing was given in the meeting regarding eleven Cadet Colleges of Balochistan (Mastung, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Jafarabad, Kolu, Panjgur, Noshki, Awaran, Kharan including two female Cadet Colleges Quetta and Turbat).

On this occasion, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel approved their laws to empower the Cadet Colleges and also delegated the powers of hire and fire to the concerned Principals.

It should be noted that after the approval of the Boards of Governors and the increase in the powers of the principals, the cadet colleges will run under their own rules, he said.

He assured of providing assistance in expanding their infrastructure and especially in building more classrooms in view of the increasing number of students.

He said that these important steps would undoubtedly increase the overall quality of education in cadet colleges and the facilities provided by the institution.

The aim of the steps we have taken is to create more educational environments and opportunities for the students of cadet colleges to benefit from the quality education and training provided by these institutions, he said.

The Governor said that the meeting of the relevant Boards of Governors helps in utilizing collective wisdom, creative solutions to the problems faced become possible and wise decisions are taken to take our educational institutions forward.

Of course, we will take forward the progress of today's Boards of Governors and ensure that the long-term development of all cadet colleges of Balochistan continues, he said.

He said that it is in the context of this leadership style that we advance our educational institutions which reduce fears and open up bright possibilities.

Related Topics

Fire Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Governor Education Turbat Progress Jafarabad Kharan Pishin Mastung Awaran Panjgur All From

Recent Stories

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

1 minute ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

17 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

1 minute ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

1 minute ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

1 minute ago
 High level delegation visit Taxila Museum

High level delegation visit Taxila Museum

14 minutes ago
AJK government is determined to improve quality of ..

AJK government is determined to improve quality of education: AJK President

14 minutes ago
 ATC sentences 6-years imprisonment to 10 culprits ..

ATC sentences 6-years imprisonment to 10 culprits involved in May 9 case

14 minutes ago
 Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, ..

Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Se ..

14 minutes ago
 Punjab University clinches 1st Position in Inter U ..

Punjab University clinches 1st Position in Inter University Badminton Championsh ..

14 minutes ago
 2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit concludes, new initiatives ..

2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit concludes, new initiatives highlighted

50 minutes ago
 KP showcases climate resilience, carbon market str ..

KP showcases climate resilience, carbon market strategies at COP29 in Baku

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan