Governor Chairs Meeting Of PRCS, Discuss Relief Activities In Flood Affected Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday chaired a meeting of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and discussed ongoing relief work for flood affected people.
The meeting was attended by Chairman PRCS settled areas, Habib Malik and Chairman PRCS , merged areas, Imran Wazir. The meeting was briefed about ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities of PRCS to assist flood affectees.
KP Governor was also presented report of PRCS relief activities in flood affected areas.
Governor was informed that two branches of PRCS are working in liaison with KP Government, National Disaster Management Authority, district administration and local population to help out flood affectees.
He was also informed that report of distributed food packages has also been sent to central office of PRCS.
Speaking on the occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali directed to expedite relief activities utilizing all available resources. He also directed to invite attention of international donors towards emergency situation emerged after recent rains.
Earlier, KP Governor contacted Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur and discussed him ongoing relief activities in flood affected districts. He also underlined the need to speed up relief activities in a coordinated way to facilitate affectess.
