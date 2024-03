Governor confers 76 awards to personalities

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, conferred 76 civil awards on personalities belonging to different walks of life in a ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House on Saturday.

The ceremony was hosted by the Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Asif Haider Shah. The event was attended by the provincial secretaries and dignitaries from different walks of life.

The Governor conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz among 18 persons: 8 Presidential Tamgha Bira-e-Husan, 7 Tamgha-e-Shujaat, and 43 persons were awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Professor Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Farooq Hasan, Malaika Junaid, Satish Chandra Anand, Saira Furqan, Abdul Wahid, Saeed Allah Wala, Amina Ali, Dr. Amanullah Qasim, Abdul Aziz Memon, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Marveen, Mirza Akhtar Beg, Mohammad Arif Habib, Dr. Mohammad Sohail Khan Rajput, Dareed Qureshi, Prof. Mufti Muneebur Rahman, and Dr. Naeem Al Zafar were honored with the Starra Imtiaz.

The Sindh Governor gave the Presidential Award for Good Performance to Dhai Bai, aka My Dhai, Abdul Jabbar Gul, Qadir Bakhsh Mithu, Adnan Siddiqui, Mashkoor Raza Khan, Sheema Kirmani, Naseer Baig Mirza, and Afzal Ahmed Syed.

The Governor awarded Tamgha-e-Shujaat to Abdul Malik Bhutto (martyr), Abdul Malik Kamangar (martyr), Deen Muhammad Laghari (martyr), Jatoi Patafi (martyr), Muhammad Salim Chachar (martyr), Muhammad Arshad Khan Jadoon (martyr), and Abdul Nasser.

While Dr Khalid bin Shaheen, Syed Naqi Haider Naqvi, Zeber Imam Malik, Muralidhar Dawani, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Savand (martyr), Dr Hasan Imran Afridi, Anwar Amjad, Prof. Dr Nadeem Qamar, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Dr Yasir Arafat Gabol, Dr Owais Ahmed Lakhyar, Arbab Khan Khoso, Dr Asma Ibrahim, Syed Ghalib Baqir, Ghulam Abbas Khaskheli, Mushtaq Ali Lashari, Banda Ali, Mohammad Rahmatullah Khan Darya Zai, Khan Shah Nawaz Malhi, AS Rand, Faza Ali Mirza, Dr Syed Aqeel Abbas Jafri, Ali Dost Azim, Anwar Sun Rai, Dr Mushtaq Ali Laghari, Zahid Saeed, Saleem Razzaq Tabani, Dr Syed Saif Ur Rahman, Fazal Karim Dadabhai, Syed Zafar Abbas, Muhammad Asif Jameel, Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, Farooq Mehboob, Afaq Ahmad Qureshi, Haji Masood Parekh, Ziaullah Khan, Hasan Qutbuddin Syed, Dr Shafqatullah Sheikh (Late), Wilayat Ali Gopang (Late), Dr Qurban Ali Soomro (Late), Abdul Khaliq (Late), Muhammad Usman (Late) and Dr Zubaidah Sattar (Late) awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.