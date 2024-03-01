Open Menu

Governor Directs For Utilizing All Resources To Ensure Gas Supply To Kuchlak

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday directed the concerned department to utilize all available resources to ensure uninterrupted supply of needle gas to the people of Kuchlak and surrounding areas and to solve public problems on priority basis

He expressed these views while talking to Deputy General Manager, Sui Southern Gas Company Farooq, who called on him at Governor House Quetta. Political and social representatives of Kuchlak and its adjoining areas were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Governor about the difficulties faced by the people regarding the gas load shedding in Kuchlak.

The Governor directed the officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to immediately end the series of unannounced load shedding and in case of necessity, inform the public in advance.

