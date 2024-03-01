Governor Directs For Utilizing All Resources To Ensure Gas Supply To Kuchlak
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 08:49 PM
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday directed the concerned department to utilize all available resources to ensure uninterrupted supply of needle gas to the people of Kuchlak and surrounding areas and to solve public problems on priority basis
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday directed the concerned department to utilize all available resources to ensure uninterrupted supply of needle gas to the people of Kuchlak and surrounding areas and to solve public problems on priority basis.
He expressed these views while talking to Deputy General Manager, Sui Southern Gas Company Farooq, who called on him at Governor House Quetta. Political and social representatives of Kuchlak and its adjoining areas were also present on this occasion.
During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Governor about the difficulties faced by the people regarding the gas load shedding in Kuchlak.
The Governor directed the officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to immediately end the series of unannounced load shedding and in case of necessity, inform the public in advance.
Recent Stories
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody
ATC discharges lawyer in case of locking judge
Hyderabad receives low rainfall
Exports witnesses 30% growth in February
VC of UoT chairs 19th meeting of ASRB
Saudi embassy, PBM join hands for Ramadan ration distribution, orphan care
SU announces second semester exams from March 13
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers t ..
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody15 minutes ago
-
ATC discharges lawyer in case of locking judge9 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad receives low rainfall9 minutes ago
-
VC of UoT chairs 19th meeting of ASRB10 minutes ago
-
Saudi embassy, PBM join hands for Ramadan ration distribution, orphan care10 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP18 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers to help people in rai ..18 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan15 minutes ago
-
Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'15 minutes ago
-
Convener MQM-P calls for helping people in rain emergency situation15 minutes ago
-
Minor boy killed while catching stray kite15 minutes ago
-
Rs 428.6mln spent on police welfare13 minutes ago