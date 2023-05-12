Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali administers oath to Musarat Hilali as CJ PHC

UrduPoint.com

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali Friday administered oath to Acting Chief Justice Musarat Hilali as the permanent Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali Friday administered oath to Acting Chief Justice Musarat Hilali as the permanent Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

Justice Musarat Hilali took the oath of office as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court in a ceremony held at the Governor House.

In the ceremony, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Secretary read out presidential order on behalf of the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi regarding appointment of the CJ on a permanent basis.

The governor congratulated the chief justice and expressed good wishes.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, judges of Peshawar High Court, lawyers, caretaker provincial ministers Fazal Elahi, Firoz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Adnan Jalil, Hamid Shah, Pir Haroon Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, Bakht Nawaz Thakot, Sawal Nazir Advocate, Muhammad Ali Shah, Salma Begum, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Heads of Administrative Departments, Principal Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad, Registrar Peshawar High Court Inamullah Khan, PSO Chief Justice, Principal Officers High Court attended the oath taking ceremony.

After the ceremony, Governor Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Azam Khan held a joint meeting with the new CJ and judges of the Peshawar High Court.

