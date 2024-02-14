Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali Inaugurates IT Lab At AUST
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday inaugurated the Freelancing IT Lab at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) on Wednesday.
Addressing the occasion, he said freelancing IT labs are important in universities to generate revenue from modern technology and research.
Ghulam Ali appreciated AUST for getting information technology projects from international countries.
He said all the public sector universities should provide market-oriented education to the youth so that they do not have to run for jobs after completing their degrees.
He emphasized making the youth a valuable capital of the country, adding the youth have the talent and abilities to make a name for themselves in every field.
The governor also stressed on character building of the youth along with the provision of quality education.
Ghulam Ali assured all possible cooperation with educational institutions for a better future for the youth generation.
